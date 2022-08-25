Anaku: Dundee United sign Uganda striker from Kampala Capital City Authority FC

The 21-year-old becomes the first player from the Ugandan giants to seal a deal with a club in Scotland

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have confirmed the signing of Uganda international Sadat Anaku.

The striker, who is the all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors League with 83 goals in 52 games, has signed a two-year deal after excelling following a period of trials.

"Dundee United can confirm the signing of Uganda striker Sadat Anaku on a two-year deal," Dundee United confirmed.

"Sadat will join United from Kampala Capital City Authority FC (KCCA FC), subject to a work permit and international clearance."

The Premiership outfit explained what convinced them to sign the Ugandan.

"Dundee United watched Sadat net four goals in one game at that camp and, following an integration period at Tannadice, he has excelled," the club added.

"Deployed as a number nine in friendlies with Leicester U21s, Arsenal U21s, and Newcastle, Sadat underlined his quality.

"He also netted a hat-trick in a 6-2 Dundee United B Team win over Queen’s Park earlier this week before penning a deal with United until the summer of 2024.

Dundee United manager Jack Ross welcomed the signing of the KCCA academy product, who bagged nine goals in 20 games in the 2020/21 season and scored seven goals in 23 games in the 2021/22 season.

"I’ve been really impressed with Sadat since he came in," Ross said. "You have to have a certain mental toughness to come in from overseas and settle.

"Sadat has done that by leaving a really good impression on the players and staff at United.

"He has a real hunger and drive to try and succeed in European football and sees this as a real opportunity to do that.

"He’s a really good finisher and will offer something different to the attacking options we already have at the club. That gives the squad a good balance.

"There’s an element of the unknown about him, but we can see he has real potential.

"That element of the unknown can help us. Defenders won’t know what he’s about and he’s not easy to play against from what I’ve seen in training.

"Hopefully he can capitalise on that element of surprise and get off to a good start. If he can hit the ground running and score quickly then things can fly from there."

Anaku has scored 83 goals in 52 games for the KCCA junior team and 22 goals in 67 games for the senior team. He joins his international counterpart, Bevis Mugabi, who is turning out for Motherwell in Scotland.