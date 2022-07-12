Amoo: Copenhagen winger plays down injury concerns: 'I’m back to training'

The Nigeria international has moved to ease fears he could be set for a long spell on the sidelines after injuring his thigh

Copenhagen’s Akinkunmi Amoo has played down concerns over a thigh injury sustained during his team’s training session in the Netherlands.

As a result of that setback, he missed the Lions’ pre-season friendlies against Feyenoord and Belgium top-flight side Club Brugge.

Some news outfits had reported that the youngster would be out for a long period. Nonetheless, the Nigeria international has moved to ease fears over the injury.

“Yes, I sustained a slight thigh injury while training for my club, but it is not as serious as media outlets are reporting it,” Amoo told GOAL.

“My club did not list me for the games against Feyenoord and Club Brugge. Before they don’t want to aggravate it.

“I have since commenced training with Copenhagen and anytime from now, I will be joining the team to continue preparations for the 2022-23 season.

“I needed to send this message out to assure Nigerians and my family members that there is no cause for alarm.”

Earlier, the 14-time Danish Superliga kings had given an injury update on the former Nigeria U17 star.

“Akinkunmi Amoo, unfortunately, sustained an injury early during training camp in the Netherlands, so he did not participate in the two training matches against Feyenoord and Club Brugge, and he remains out for the coming period,” a statement from the club read.

“The 20-year-old Nigerian played 45 minutes of the training match against Silkeborg on June 27 and is now rehabbing with the health staff.”

Thanks to his eye-catching displays for the Nigeria U17 team at the 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil, he was signed on a four-year contract by the Swedish club Hammarby.

During his time with Bajen, the 20-year-old featured in 35 league matches with nine goals to his credit, while he was instrumental in their Swedish Cup triumph in the 2020-21 campaign.

After a one-and-a-half-year spell in Sweden, Amoo moved to the Danish capital in a record-breaking transfer that will keep him at Parken Stadium until 2026.

The Super Eagle was recently recognised by Caf as one of Africa’s best young players.