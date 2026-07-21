Amid a procession of grief.. Messi returns to Argentina

Lionel Messi touched down in the Argentine city of Rosario on Tuesday morning, arriving from the United States after choosing not to return to Buenos Aires with the rest of the Argentina delegation following the defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

The captain of the Albiceleste landed at "Islas Malvinas" International Airport in Fisherton at 6:26 am local time, according to Argentine newspaper Olé, aboard a private plane from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Once he had cleared immigration, Messi climbed into a motorcade and headed for his home in the Funes area. There he will spend several days with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, resting and recharging after more than 50 days away during the World Cup.

The sting of the defeat to Spain has not faded, the same source reports. At 39, and with a record stuffed full of team and individual honours, Messi feels a deep sadness at having come so close to leading Argentina to a successful World Cup defence.

Before flying to Argentina, he had opted to spend time at his home in Miami with family and those closest to him, trying to recover from the huge physical and emotional toll of the tournament.

Soon enough Messi will return to his duties with Inter Miami, who are gearing up to face Chicago Fire in the MLS. The Argentina captain will sit out that match, and so will his teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

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