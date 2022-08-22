'Americans can play football too!' - Aaronson's defiant message as USMNT star makes goal-scoring impact at Leeds

The United States international midfielder believes there is more to come from his fellow countrymen as they grace some of the grandest stages

Brenden Aaronson is a Premier League goalscorer at Leeds and, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Giovani Reyna also starring in Europe, the USMNT midfielder is eager to point out that “Americans can play football too”. A talented 21-year-old playmaker completed a £25 million ($30m) transfer to Elland Road from Red Bull Salzburg over the summer and has not looked out of place in the English top-flight.

His goal account for the Whites was opened with a helping hand, or foot, from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, but he is further proof that value can be found in the United States talent pool and that there will be plenty more to come from that part of the world in the coming years.

Aaronson on flying the flag for America

Aaronson told NBC after helping Leeds to an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea, with his performance catching the eye: “It goes to show people around the world that Americans can play football too.

“We are playing for a Premier League team, getting goals and assists and the coaching side too. There's more and more talent, it's a great start and it's going to get better.”

Marsch's message getting through at Leeds

Aaronson is working with a couple of fellow countrymen at Leeds, with international colleague Tyler Adams drafted in alongside him this summer while Jesse Marsch is calling shots from the dugout.

The Whites are looking more like their former selves this season, with relentless energy returning to their game as an unbeaten opening to the 2022-23 campaign is taken in.

Aaronson is buying into that philosophy, with Marsch’s message very much getting through on the back of a 2021-22 season that saw Leeds secure survival on the final day: “The message was we are going to press them, not stay back. We are going to go after them and that sums up this goal.

“I think who wants it more? Making this final step is something Jesse always talks about. I learned the skill with Salzburg and now the whole squad is learning it and it is paying off.”