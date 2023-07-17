‘America’s No.10’ – Inter Miami deliver ‘gift’ of Lionel Messi to MLS as ‘dream’ comes true for David Beckham & Jorge Mas

Lionel Messi has been billed as “America’s No.10” during his unveiling at Inter Miami, with the MLS outfit delivering a “gift” for the entire country.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now in the United States after seeing a stunning move officially confirmed. Messi was at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday to be introduced to his new fan base, with a glitzy show put on in Florida – alongside fellow recruit Sergio Busquets – following an untimely rain delay. David Beckham was among those in attendance, while his fellow Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas was quick to talk up the impact Messi’s move will have on the U.S. game as a whole.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mas said at Messi’s unveiling: “Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family. Tonight we are doing this in the rain. This is holy water! This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country. When David and I first met and we dreamt of what Inter Miami represents, it started off with the freedom to dream. And we dreamed of not only bringing elite players and the best players but the best player to ever don boots — and his name is Lionel Andres Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Messi about to walk out into the stadium, with the rain still falling, Mas said: “Your new number 10, America's number 10.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi is poised to make his Inter Miami debut in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on Friday, with his MLS bow coming a month later against Charlotte FC, and the Florida-based outfit will be desperate to see him hit the ground running as they remain rooted to the foot of the Eastern Conference following a run of 11 games without a win.