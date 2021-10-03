AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy vs Kaizer Chiefs' Baxter: Who won?

As one of South Africa's brightest young coaches, the spotlight was on AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy when his side hosted Kaizer Chiefs in a league encounter in Durban on Saturday.

With seconds left on the clock, McCarthy had been looking set to end AmaZulu's jinx in the league at home against Chiefs, having not won since 1992.

That was taken away from him by a very controversial decision from the match officials as Amakhosi were awarded a penalty for what was deemed to be a handball by Tapelo Xoki. It was a dubious call and there was no clear evidence in the replay that there had been a handball.

On the balance of proceedings though, it could just about be argued that McCarthy's men deserved to win and there was a strong element of good fortune from Chiefs' part in their claiming of a point.

Even though AmaZulu were indebted to goalkeeper Veli Mothwa for some stunning first-half saves, it had generally been Usuthu who looked the more fluent and threatening side; for the most part McCarthy seemed to have got his tactics spot on.

There had also been a great chance for Memela to add a second goal, which could have sealed the win.





McCarthy clearly had his men motivated and up for the game and the demeanour among the AmaZulu contingent was positive and confident, which could not always be said for what is becoming an increasingly frustrated Amakhosi camp. He was also not scared to ring the changes - he made five in all, yet did not disrupt his side's rhythm.

It should also be noted that AmaZulu's goal was scored by a player no longer wanted by Orlando Pirates - Luvuyo Memela, and was created by a Chiefs reject in Keagan Buchanan.

Indeed the Usuthu squad is full of such players - those deemed surplus to requirements at the biggest clubs, as well as players who had, until now, been journeymen at smaller teams - it's a credit to Benni that he's moulded such a cohesive side together over the past two seasons.

Growing maturity

Many people believe McCarthy has what it takes to coach one of the biggest teams in the country - Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs for example. He's also seen as a strong candidate to lead Bafana Bafana one day.

His detractors may say that Benni's emotions can get the better of him and that his outbursts are counter-productive.

It was something mentioned in the build-up to the game by former pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi

"When he was a player he was a fighter and he never shield away from tense confrontations and I think he still stuck in that mode," 'Tso' told IdiskiTimes.

“As a coach, you need to understand that your conduct sets the tone for the rest of your players. If you are always angry or you are always swearing, the players will follow your lead and copy your behavior.

“It is important to always calm yourself and be in control of your emotions. It becomes easier for players to listen to you when they can see you calm."

From what we saw on Saturday, McCarthy is trying hard to improve on controlling his temper. He had every right to be aggrieved by the penalty award which cost his side two points.





But he kept his sideline protests to an acceptable level and also kept his cool in the post-match interview, when underneath it appeared like he was seething.

At the end of the day it was a tight game. But on a boxing score-card, while it would have been a close-run call when it came to points between Baxter and Benni, it would surely though have been the Capetonian who edged it.