AmaZulu FC to make Moses Mabhida Stadium a fortress starting with Kaizer Chiefs clash

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has fired a warning to Kaizer Chiefs and their other PSL rivals as he explained why the club relocated to Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Usuthu have decided to leave Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in the Durban suburb of Stamford Hill where they have been playing their home matches since last season as they finished second in the PSL.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants will now host teams at Moses Mabhida Stadium which is also in Stamford Hill and the club will receive R3,5 million from the eThekwini Municipality as part of the agreement.

Zungu explained that they want to ensure that the iconic venue which hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup semi-final match between Germany and eventual winners Spain does not turn into a white elephant.

“People have been asking us, why are AmaZulu not playing at Moses Mabhida Stadium?” said Zungu when speaking to the media according to Daily Sun.

“The stadium, built for soccer to become a white elephant, it doesn’t make sense. So we began to engage the municipality on how we can, if possible, play here and we agreed.”

Chiefs have used the Moses Mabhida Stadium as an alternative home ground in the past and they will now be the first team to be hosted by AmaZulu at the venue on Saturday in a PSL clash.

Zungu made it known that they want to make the 55,000-capacity venue a fortress and also warned that they will marginalise visiting teams including Chiefs.

“We want to make the stadium a fortress, where visiting teams will be marginalised and will be lucky to exit with a draw,” the businessman boasted.

“If it's a knockout, they must know that they are going to come and leave with nothing.”

AmaZulu have also used Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, a suburb of Durban as their home ground over the years.

Coach Benni McCarthy's side will be in a buoyant mood after securing a 1-0 victory over Baroka FC last weekend in what was Usuthu's final match at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

It was also the Durban side's first victory of the current season in the league with Bonginkosi Ntuli scoring the only goal of the match.