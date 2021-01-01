‘Amazing’ Aubameyang likes fancy things – Fulham’s Lemina raves about Arsenal captain

The Gabon internationals are set to face off when the Gunners host Scott Parker's men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

Fulham winger Mario Lemina has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s love for fancy items is part of the Arsenal captain’s personality.

The duo are friends, and they are key players in Patrice Neveu's team that helped Gabon qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Aubameyang who does not hesitate to show off his sophisticated properties and Lemina will be reunited on Sunday when Arsenal host Fulham at Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture, but the former Juventus and Marseille midfielder is delighted by how the 31-year-old Arsenal forward has worked his way to the top.

"He [Aubameyang] likes fancy things. You can see the cars, he likes manga cartoons, comic-book superheroes, he's still a kid. That's his personality. He is a really happy guy, he deserves where he is right now," Lemina told Sky Sports.

"As a player I really respect him, I know his background. He wasn't the best player at the beginning and he has worked so hard to get where he is right now, that's why I respect him a lot.

"We are good friends, we don't talk every day. He doesn't want to bother me, he would rather be with his family but he is a really good guy. He's an amazing person."

Fulham are stuck in the relegation zone after four consecutive defeats in the English top-flight which leaves them 18th in the table with six points adrift of safety.

Lemina, who is on a season-long loan from Southampton, said he is hurt by how the Cottagers drop points despite their hard work.

"I've been thinking about what we have been doing for the last few months and weeks, the hard work we have been putting in. We gave everything on the pitch, I can't blame any players or the manager,” he added.

"When you get to this point at the end of the season, and you concede goals coming from nowhere, it hurts. Everything we did in the game, all the work is for nothing, we don't deserve this."