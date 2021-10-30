‘Amartey’s been outstanding’ - Leicester City’s Rodgers praises Ghanaian ahead of Arsenal visit

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has picked out Ghana international Daniel Amartey as among the players who have impressed in recent weeks for the Premier League side.

Ahead of the team’s home game against Arsenal on Saturday, Rodgers has said the 26-year-old Ghana international alongside Youri Tielemans, have helped the team to post a good run of results in recent weeks.

“Two other players to have impressed over recent weeks for the Foxes are Youri Tielemans and Daniel [Amartey],” Rodgers told the club’s official website

“While Tielemans has scored stunners, requiring entirely different techniques, in his last two league outings, Amartey has proven to be a stable defensive figure for City too.

"From a professional perspective, [Amartey's] been outstanding. He’s obviously been out for a period of time with injury. When I came into the Club, that’s how it was for him, he’d been out for a period of time.

"Of course, the system maybe didn’t allow him to come in, but certainly when you play with a back three, he’s a player that can fit into that. Every time he’s played, he’s never let us down.

"He’s played as a midfield player, as a full-back, and you need your outside centre-halves to be able to have no doubt they can step in and press the game and be aggressive. He’s got all of that. He defends the box really well and then, with the ball, he has a real sufficient level of comfort. He can pass it.

"I’ve been absolutely delighted with him. He’s played in some great performances we’ve had, big wins, and for Daniel, it’s just that consistency to keep playing at the level. As a man, he’s a good man, he wants to train every day. He loves his football.

Article continues below

"He likes to have a bit of fun in there as well, but he’s always focused. He never has a lazy day in his training. He wants to work. He’s very focused in the training, so I’m absolutely delighted.

"That’s how we’ve always worked. We have some players that can come in and play well and he can come in and play at a really consistent level. It’s great to hear the supporters recognise that.”

The Black Star will hope to keep his starting role against the Gunners in the early kick-off fixture at King Power Stadium.