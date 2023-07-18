Amad Diallo has 'no guarantees' over Man Utd first-team role with loan transfer still possible even if he impresses on U.S. tour

Chris Burton
Amad-Man-UtdGetty
Amad Diallo reportedly has “no guarantees” regarding a first-team role at Manchester United and may yet be sent out on loan again this summer.

  • Winger starred at Sunderland last season
  • Eager to impress Ten Hag
  • May be allowed to leave Old Trafford again

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old winger caught the eye last season while helping Sunderland to the Championship play-offs, with 14 goals recorded through 42 appearances. He has since returned to his parent club and reported back early for pre-season training when organising sessions with a coach that works in United’s community and pre-academy programmes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad is eager to prove his worth to United and head coach Erik ten Hag. The Athletic is, however, reporting that the youngster has been given no indication that he will form part of the Red Devils’ plans for 2022-23 – although he will be given a chance to impress during the club's tour of the United States.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag wants to get a closer look at Amad during a series of friendlies, but it is claimed that a loan transfer may be put in place regardless of how the promising Ivorian fares in America. There is a feeling at Old Trafford that his ongoing development would be best served by regular game time elsewhere.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Amad Diallo Man UtdGetty Images

Amad Diallo Sunderland 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Amad will struggle to see minutes for United if he sticks around in Manchester, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho competing for limited wide attacking berths as Ten Hag looks to bring in another proven No.9 during the current transfer window.

