Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is not ruling out recalling winger Amad Diallo from EFL Championship outfit Sunderland.

Diallo moved to Man United from Serie A side Atalanta

He scored against Rayo Vallecano during the last pre-season

Ten Hag discusses Diallo's loan deal status at Sunderland

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-Ivorian star, who moved to Man United from Serie A side Atalanta in January 2021, was loaned out to Sunderland at the start of the season despite impressing during the Red Devils' last pre-season, where he scored against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Diallo's impressive show for the Black Cats in the Championship has caught the attention of Ten Hag and with the club seeking to strengthen their attacking front, he discussed the possibility of reuniting with the player, who played for the Atalanta youth system in 2015, and won two Campionato Primavera 1 titles.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "We consider everything,” Ten Hag told reporters as quoted by the club's official website when asked if Diallo will be recalled.

“As long as it's strengthening the squad. But at the same time, I have a little bit of a reservation about that because I don’t want to stop the process. He’s [making] really good progress there, so I’m happy with that.

“But I know also, they need experiences, young players. When we decide [for him] to come back, he has to be a player who can be starting XI, compete for starting XI [at a] minimum, for a lot of games to come in and have an impact.”

WHAT IS MORE? The former Ajax manager also explained why Diallo was loaned out to Sunderland.

"Because at that moment, I didn't see him as a starting XI or a player who already had an impact,” Ten Had continued.

"But I see and I value his potential and his capabilities.

“I saw that he needs experience in men's football, senior football. I think in many aspects of football, to get stronger physically, mentally, also skills-wise to improve that, to develop that, so that he can have value for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster has scored six Championship goals since moving to Sunderland, notching his first in the 4-2 home defeat against Burnley on October 2.

He has provided one assist and his last league goal came in the 4-1 victory against Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium on December 29.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? He will hope to be involved when the Black Cats travel to take on Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.