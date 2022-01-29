Amad Diallo: Manchester United loanee scores on Rangers debut against Ross County

Amad Diallo scored in his first game for Rangers as they settled for a 3-3 draw against Ross County in Saturday’s Scottish Premier League match.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Gers from Manchester United on loan in a bid to get regular playing time.

And the youngster only needed five minutes of his maiden start for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to get himself on the scoresheet, putting Joe Aribo's low delivery beyond goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Notwithstanding their lead, the visiting side could not secure all points against the Staggies – who came into the match on the back of consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Ross County cancelled out Diallo’s early strike in the 25th minute courtesy of Jordan White’s effort. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor could not hold onto Joseph Hungbo’s cross into the area, and the Scottish striker was there to tap home.

Four minutes later, the hosts took the lead for the first time in the six-goal thriller. The Gers failed to clear a bouncing ball on the edge of their area, and Regan Charles-Cook was at the right spot to put the ball under McGregor’s arm.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Van Bronckhort’s team levelled matters in the 49th minute courtesy of James Tavernier.

Diallo had a great shot on goal from 20-yards on the curl which was unstoppable for Maynard-Brewer, and Ryan Kent was able to bravely dive in on the follow-up which twirled in the air and dropped for captain Tavernier to smash home from close range.

In the 72nd minute, Rangers reclaimed their lead through Connor Goldson for his second goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Nevertheless, Malky Mackay’s side ensured that the encounter ended on a no winner, no vanquished note as super-sub Matthew Wright drilled home a late equaliser.

65' SUB: A change for Rangers.



ON: Fashion Jr

OFF: Amad Diallo



Ross County 2-2 Rangers — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 29, 2022

After impressing for 65 minutes, Diallo was subbed off for Zambia international Fashion Sakala while Nigeria’s Aribo and Calvin Bassey were in action from start to finish.

Even at the result, the Gers remain at the summit of the Scottish elite division log having accrued 56 points from 23 matches played so far.

Unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions, Rangers are guests of Celtic on February 2, 2022.