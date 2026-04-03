Álvaro Arbeloa confirms the return of two Real Madrid stars and makes a remarkable statement

Éder Militão and Jude Bellingham are available for selection again for Real Madrid. This was confirmed by interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa at a press conference, during which he spoke highly of the Brazilian defender.

On 7 December last year, Militão grabbed his hamstring during the LaLiga clash between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo (0-2), after which he was forced off with an injury. Last season, the centre-back tore his cruciate ligament.

In the press conference ahead of the match against RCD Mallorca, Arbeloa confirmed that Real Madrid can once again call upon Militão. “I am very happy that he is back.”

The interim manager of Los Blancos is not only ‘very happy’, but also sings the praises of the 38-time international. “When he’s fit, he’s the best defender in the world.”

Jude Bellingham is also back in the Real Madrid squad. The English midfielder had been struggling with a hamstring injury and did not play for the England national team last week.

“Thomas Tuchel didn’t want to take any risks with him. Bellingham has trained well and is mainly lacking match fitness,” said Arbeloa.

Real Madrid are second in LaLiga, four points behind rivals FC Barcelona (73). The club from the Spanish capital face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.