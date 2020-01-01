'Davies will take care of Messi' - Bayern chief backs Canada star to shine in Champions League

The Barcelona icon will meet his match in the young Bayern left-back, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Alphonso Davies is capable of managing Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the Champions League quarter-finals, according to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Davies, still just 19, joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019 but has forced his way into Hansi Flick's first team this season.

The speedy Canada winger has forged a starting role at left-back, meaning David Alaba has played in the centre of defence while Lucas Hernandez has spent much of his first Bundesliga campaign injured or on the bench.

More teams

Davies was named the German top flight's Rookie of the Season and particularly excelled in both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.

Now, in the final eight in Lisbon, Davies might be tasked with handling six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

But Rummenigge told Sky Sports Germany : "Alphonso had a great season and was rightly voted Rookie of the Season.

"Should Messi play on his left side, Alphonso will take care of him. It will be a difficult but interesting task. Davies hasn't been dribbled past or overrun much this season."

Davies is certainly relishing the prospect of taking on his boyhood idol, telling UEFA.com : "Growing up, I used to watch him all the time and now I'm defending against him; it's going to be a whole different ball game.

"But for me, it's just playing my game, changing nothing on my side and just hopefully doing my best against him.

"We know that he's a great player - we're not going to take that away from him - so the best you can do is try, I guess."

Article continues below

Davies’ breakthrough season has seen him rack up 43 appearances in all competitions so far, contributing three goals and nine assists to the Bavarian cause.

Bar the DFL-Supercup at the beginning of the season, he has also won every competition he has taken part in so far, lifting the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal – while Bayern are now many fans’ favourites to win the Champions League as well.

Bayern have beaten Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham, Olympiacos and Chelsea on their way to the quarter-finals, scoring 31 goals and conceding just six along the way.