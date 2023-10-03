Is Alphonso Davies heading to Real Madrid? Bayern Munich star's agent agent issues update on defender's future and reveals he talks with Real Madrid's David Alaba 'all the time'

Alphonso Davies' agent opened up on his client's links to Real Madrid and revealed that the defender talks with David Alaba 'all the time'.

Davies on Real Madrid's radar

Contract with Bayern until 2025

Has stalled extension talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Canadian left-back has shown no inclination to sign an extension with Bayern Munich despite having less than two years on his contract that expires in 2025. It is believed that Davies is awaiting a call from the offices of Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos might put Ferland Mendy on the market next summer.

His agent, Nedal Huoseh, admitted that talks have not progressed with Bayern as there have been several changes in the Bayern boardroom with the departure of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can't talk much about this, we were talking at the beginning of the summer with the sporting director and the former general director, but everything was put on hold," he told 365 Scores (via Marca).

Article continues below

"So you know, it was a bit chaotic at Bayern because things were changing within the club. So we didn't have any image. We were clear about how we were going to move forward, no one came up to us and said this or that was happening, so we just let things take their course," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Huoseh agreed that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs where he could end up and even admitted that he is in regular touch with Madrid's centre-back David Alaba.

"There is interest from many teams. I read the same articles on the Internet, but in the end we will see what happens in the coming months. I am sure that Real Madrid can be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several English Premier League clubs. They all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world," he said.

"He played with Alaba for 3 years. They are friends, they talk all the time. The conversations they have together in private, Davies doesn't share all the information with me about it, but I'm sure David would like to play with him again. They are friends, you know, they will talk a lot, but he is also friends with other players from other clubs, and he also knows players from other clubs in the Premier League and La Liga," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Davies will return to action against SC Freiburg on Sunday in the Bundesliga, whereas, his close friend Alaba is currently injured and will miss Real Madrid's next game against Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.