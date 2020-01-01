Alli charged with misconduct by FA after controversial coronavirus video

The Tottenham and England midfielder has until March 5 to respond to the charge after posting the video on Snapchat

Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) over his controversial coronavirus video.

The Tottenham and England midfielder posted a video on Snapchat from an airport while wearing a face mask, seemingly suggesting an Asian man in the terminal could be infected with the virus.

An FA statement read: “It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“He has until Thursday, March 5, 2020 to provide a response.”

Alli has already apologised for the video , using the Chinese social media site Weibo.

"I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday. It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down," 23-year-old Alli said.

"I let myself down and the club. I don't want you guys to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers with everyone in China."

If found guilty, Alli would face a suspension from the FA.

Bernardo Silva was banned for one game following his tweet about Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy earlier in the season, after admitting a breach of the same FA Rule E3.

An aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules carries a minimum ban of six matches.

Tottenham have two games before Alli’s deadline of March 5, with Wolves and Norwich travelling to north London in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

They then face further league fixtures with Burnley, Manchester United and West Ham, as well as their Champions League last 16 second-leg game with RB Leipzig.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has already defended Alli , suggesting young players like Alli need to be more careful on social media.

"I spoke with him about that but it was quite an easy conversation because he was very sorry about -- let's say, the mistake -- but it was never his intention to hurt or offend," Mourinho told reporters

"He immediately regretted and recognised it was a young generation mistake and he apologised.

"I have a son at the same age as Dele and many of the players.

"I know social media is for his generation but when you are a public person like footballers are, they have to know and they have to be very, very careful.

"Dele is a great guy. The last thing he is, is anything connected with racism."