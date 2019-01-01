'Allegri would be the best choice for Man Utd' - Lippi backs ex-Juve boss to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford

The China head coach would be happy to see a fellow Italian take over at the Premier League club amid mounting pressure on the current manager

Massimiliano Allegri is the top candidate to become Manchester United's next permanent manager, according to former Italy and Juventus coach Marcello Lippi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed a three-year contract at Old Trafford back in March after a successful interim spell in charge of the first team which began when Jose Mourinho was sacked at the end of 2018.

The Norwegian oversaw 15 wins from 17 matches across all competitions upon his return to Manchester, but results have taken a significant dive since his permanent appointment.

United ended up finishing sixth last season and, despite spending a combined £145 million ($187m) on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the summer transfer window, familiar struggles have persisted at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Solskjaer has come under intense scrutiny as the Red Devils have fallen to 10th in the Premier League, 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 11 fixtures.

Talk of a potential change in the Old Trafford hot seat continues to swirl, with former Juventus head coach Allegri among those linked with another high-profile post.

The 52-year-old is reportedly taking a sabbatical until the end of the season, but Lippi, who guided Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, feels he would be the "best choice for United".

"Allegri would be good everywhere and as a great admirer of the English club I would be happy to see him take over," Lippi told the Daily Mail.

"Manchester United is the history of English football. There have been dark years but the club is fantastic, from the backroom to the players, everyone can say what it means to play at Old Trafford.

"I think Solskjaer was an exceptional striker and a good coach. For Allegri, I consider him an exemplary professional who has the style of Juventus in his blood.

"My deep friendship with [Sir Alex] Ferguson allows me to say that he would be the best choice for United."

Allegri won five consecutive Serie A titles at Juve, while also reaching two Champions League finals, but inheriting a United side in the middle of a lean transitional period would represent a much tougher challenge.

The Italian tactician would need time to adjust to a new country and improve his English, but Lippi insists he is already tailor-made for the "British style".

"As I already told you, I refused Tottenham simply because I didn't have a command of the language but also because I loved and respected Juventus," Lippi added. "Allegri studies English and is perfect for the British style.

"He is prepared and shrewd. He reads the game with great ease.

"He loves challenges and I respect him a lot, I think he is serious and prepared, I think he is a humble person. A great Italian who would do very well in England."