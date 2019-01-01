Allardyce: I’d sort Arsenal out tomorrow but I’m not fashionable enough for 'lost' Gunners

The former Everton, West Ham and England boss believes he would resolve defensive issues in north London, but admits he is unlikely to get a call

Former England boss Sam Allardyce says he would solve Arsenal’s defensive problems “tomorrow” if given the chance, but admits he is “not fashionable enough” for a role in north London.

The 65-year-old boasts plenty of Premier League experience from spells at Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

He was entrusted with an international post at one stage, as the Three Lions came calling, but lasted just one game before being stripped of a prestigious role.

Allardyce returned to club management after that sorry stint, but has been out of work since leaving Goodison Park in 2018.

He believes that he could turn fortunes around at Arsenal, with the Gunners having parted with Unai Emery and collected only one win from their last 12 games in all competitions.

Allardyce told talkSPORT, with a leaky back four considered to be the biggest issue at Emirates Stadium: “Arsenal have lost their way at the moment.

“They need to bond and connect as a squad, somebody needs to get in the dressing room.

“I could come and work on Arsenal’s defence and make them better tomorrow, not a problem whatsoever.

“I’ve done it everywhere I’ve been – Newcastle, Blackburn, Bolton, West Ham Crystal Palace, Everton, I’ve done it all there.

“But what you can’t do is get the front line performing that much better, you’ve got to hope you’ve got good quality players up there, and Arsenal have.”

While talking up his ability to rectify the issues at Arsenal, Allardyce concedes that no call will come.

Pressed on whether he would take the job, he added: “Of course I would. I don’t know a man who wouldn’t!

“But I’m never going to be in the frame. I’m not fashionable enough for Arsenal.

“I know there’s is a reputation at the club on how you should play, but realistically when you’re struggling it’s about finding the capabilities of the players and getting them to play to those capabilities.

“I’ve always been pragmatic and have always picked a style to suit the players

“Nobody will be enjoying going in at Arsenal at the moment. It’s crisis management, you have to start making the players believe in themselves again. It’s not about what you are as a coach, it’s about what you are a man-manager, extracting the best out of the players again and breathing some confidence back into them.”

Article continues below

While accepting that he will not be handed the reins at Arsenal, Allardyce has also cast doubt over links to Carlo Ancelotti, with it unlikely that the Italian – who has previously taken in spells at the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – would take the job.

“I’m not so sure Ancelotti would want it,” Allardyce said, with Mikel Arteta now seemingly the frontrunner to return to north London from an assistant role alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“A manager of his calibre would look at the quality of the squad and wouldn’t want to put his own reputation and career at that much risk.”