All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal plot move for Napoli's Osimhen

Premier League side Arsenal lead Osimhen pursuit

Arsenal are leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to The Sun.



Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a high profile goal machine following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

And the Gunners are looking in the direction of the Nigeria international who moved to Italy following an impressive spell at Lille.



Fulham want loan deal for Arsenal star Balogun

Fulham are closing in on promotion back into the Premier League and are want to start drawing up summer transfer plans.

One of those said to be in their sights, according to the Daily Mail, is Arsenal striker of Nigerian descent Folarin Balogun, with a forward currently on loan at Middlesbrough wanted at Craven Cottage next season on a similar agreement.



Man Utd loanee Amad urged to leave Rangers

Amad Diallo has been urged to cut short his loan spell at Rangers and return to Manchester United.

“I think they [United] need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s going to be a little more softer for him,” ex-Red Devil Paul Parker said to BeMyBet.com.

“Because, if he’s going to play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him cause I think he is having a tough, tough time and they need to get him back."



Barca to rival BVB for Bensebaini

Barcelona are ready to rival Borussia Dortmund when it comes to Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini, claims Sport1.

La Liga giants remain in the market for another left-back and have their sights locked on a 26-year-old in Germany.



Article continues below

Foxes keen on permanent Lookman deal

Leicester are keen to turn Ademola Lookman's loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal, according to Ekrem Konur.

The former Everton winger has impressed for the Foxes this season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in 33 appearances.

The Nigeria international, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, joined Leipzig from the Toffees - initially on loan - in the summer of 2018.