'All he does is cause non-stop carnage!' - Oxlade-Chamberlain picks Robertson as Liverpool's biggest banter merchant

The Reds midfielder says that nobody on his team is quite like the full-back, who he compared to the Duracell bunny

When it comes to locker-room shenanigans, Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says that his team-mate Andy Robertson is the Anfield club's top dog.

With the Premier League on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the growing list of players connecting with fans by partaking in an Instagram Live Q&A session on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was quizzed on who has the best banter at Liverpool and he did not hesitate in mentioning the Scotland international left-back.

"I'm going to have to give it to Robbo, just because he's the loudest and he's non-stop. It's, like, non-stop – Duracell bunny every day," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"All he does is just cause carnage and just banter everyone, so, yeah, Robbo."

When asked who his favourite team-mate is to grab a pint with, the England international was a bit more measured but, once again, Robertson was at the forefront of his thoughts.

"To be honest we never really get a chance to go out much during the busy season and a lot of schedules. We don't really do that," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"But on the few occasions we have as a team, Robbo is definitely good value on a night out. He's a top lad."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been used at various positions by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, lining up in central midfield or on the wing. Naturally, he was asked which position he prefers, with box-to-box midfielder the spot he'd like to play with all things being equal.

"I'm assuming you mean on the football pitch!" he joked. "I'm going to have to say central midfield. It's a question I was asked for years and years but it's definitely centre-mid – number 8."

Oxlade-Chamberlain's side currently top the Premier League table, holding a 25-point lead over Manchester City, but their march to a domestic title has hit a snag with the league currently on hold.

There have been suggestions that the Premier League could opt to void the season entirely, denying the Reds a first English title since the 1989-90 campaign.

The Premier League has been scheduled to resume on April 30, but with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, it is highly unlikely the league will be ready to return on that date.