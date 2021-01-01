'All good things must come to an end' - Uganda coach McKinstry on Onyango retirement

Midfielder Hassan Wasswa also quit playing for the East African heavyweights after his 13-year international career

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry believes the level of service goalkeeper Denis Onyango has given the East African heavyweights is unparalleled.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the national team, bringing to an end his career at Cranes. His recent involvement was in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifiers.

The youthful tactician has now taken to his social media accounts to appreciate the Mamelodi Sundowns custodian for his services.

"[Geoffrey] Chaucer said 'all good things must come to an end' and so it has come that we bid farewell to Uganda Cranes and African football legend [Onyango]," McKinstry said.

"The level of service and achievement you have provided to Uganda is unparalleled and we wish you every blessing available."

Meanwhile Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has revealed goalkeeper Denis Onyango had planned to quit playing for the national team the Cranes after they had lost to Malawi in their final match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Cranes were in need of a win against the Flames in their final Group B match to be assured of a place in the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon but they suffered a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Richard Mbulu strike.

The defeat ensured the Cranes will miss out on a third successive appearance in the competition and according to Magogo, it was after the defeat in Blantyre that Onyango, who finally announced his retirement on Monday, had planned to call it quits but was advised against the move.

"Denis [Onyango] wanted to announce his retirement in Malawi immediately after the game but was advised to hold on for better timing," the Fufa head revealed.

"There was always not going to be the right timing for Denis to retire. Let us celebrate Uganda’s greatest goalkeeper ever, another icon of Ugandan football draws the curtains to such an illustrious career with the Uganda Cranes.

"Denis [Onyango] has been the best goalkeeper I have watched in the World. For those who follow, it is not the first time I am saying this."

Onyango's retirement came just five days after another player – midfielder Hassan Wasswa – also quit playing for the Cranes after his 13-year international career.