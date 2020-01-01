Alitho: Zanaco FC snap former URA FC goalkeeper

The 24-year old was a free agent and the Zambian side capitalized on the situation to sign him

Goalkeeper James Alitho has reportedly joined Zambia side Zanaco FC from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The experienced custodian has been a key player for the Taxmen and his exploits attracted the Zambian outfit. The goalkeeper passed a two-week trial with his new side before making the deal official.

"It is good news that James Alitho has signed with Anaco FC in Zambia for two years," Simon Wasswa, who is the players' manager, confirmed to Kawowo.

"This is a great move for the player, a giant stride in his career," he concluded.

The custodian's contract with the Ugandan side expired in December 2019, and he opted against extending it. The seven-time champions see Alitho as a solution to their goalkeeping department which has been unstable.

Alitho was in the Uganda Cranes squad that qualified for the Chan tournament which is to be held in Cameroon in April this year. However, he will not have the privilege of playing in the biannual competition after sealing his move to the Reds.