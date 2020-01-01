Alisson starts for Liverpool as goalkeeper makes shock return to face Sheffield United

The Brazil number one plays his first match in almost a month after recovering from a shoulder problem sustained in training

Alisson has been included in Liverpool's starting XI to face Sheffield United on Saturday, completing the Brazilian's rapid return from a collarbone injury.

The goalkeeper suffered the issue in training at the start of October and has since been forced to sit out several matches for the Reds.

Liverpool felt his absence as they went down 7-2 to Aston Villa with Adrian in goal, while also dropping points in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton.

He was additionally unavailable for Brazil in their opening World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, and was deputised by Palmeiras number one Weverton in back-to-back victories for the Selecao.

Alisson was initially expected to miss four to six weeks of action with the shoulder problem, but he has received the all-clear to join up with his team-mates for Saturday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

"Alisson Becker has been named in Liverpool’s matchday squad for this evening’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United," the club revealed ahead of kick-off in a statement published on its official website.

"The goalkeeper is included among the Reds players that will shortly arrive at Anfield having missed the last three matches due to a collarbone injury."

The Reds subsequently confirmed that Alisson would start Saturday's clash, with Adrian returning to the bench.

📋 Tonight's team news...



Follow #LIVSHU live in our 𝑀𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝐶𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑒 📲 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2020

Speaking ahead of the Blades clash, manager Jurgen Klopp had told reporters that his charge was in good shape and that he could be in consideration for the weekend.

"Ali looks very good. We have to see; catching balls and stuff like this is all possible. But we cannot rush it and will not rush it," Klopp explained.

“Actually, it’s a common thing every day when I see Ali, I say: ‘How was it today?’ He always with a big smile tells me of the slight improvements.

"Today I didn’t see him [yet], so I can’t wait to ask for his progress!”

Alisson, 28, joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 and quickly endeared himself to the Reds faithful with his commanding performances between the posts.

The Brazilian lifted the Champions League at the end of his first season at Anfield and in 2019-20 helped Liverpool to their first league title since 1990, with Klopp's men conceding just 33 goals over the course of the campaign to boast the division's meanest defence.