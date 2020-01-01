Alisson set for Liverpool return at Fulham but Jota could miss Craven Cottage clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian goalkeeper will return to training on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to London

Liverpool could welcome Alisson Becker back for their Premier League trip to Fulham.

But Diogo Jota is a doubt for Sunday’s game having picked up a knock in Wednesday’s Champions League game with FC Midtjylland.

Alisson has missed the Reds’ last three games having picked up a hamstring issue during the draw with Brighton last month.

His absence has allowed Caoimhin Kelleher to shine in goal, but Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian will resume full training at Kirkby on Friday, and that he could be ready to return to action at Craven Cottage.

He said: “Ali will train today, and if he trains and it is all fine, then he can play.”

Liverpool were able to rest a number of first-team players for their draw in Denmark in midweek, with the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Joel Matip remaining unused, and others such as Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino playing only part of the match.

But they still suffered some issues, with Klopp confirming that Jota, along with left-back Kostas Tsimikas, would be assessed ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

Liverpool are already without James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara, along with long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line to make his first squad appearance of the season after a knee injury.

Klopp said: “We had a game two days ago, and after the game we had some niggles, I would say. The diagnosis is not fully done.

“Kostas, we have to see. Diogo, we have to see. He got a knock as well. That’s it from the game, I think.

“Apart from that, Oxlade is in training for a week or so and now he is in full training. We will see. The situation probably demands that we use him as soon as possible, but I don’t know if the weekend is that moment.

“Nobody else is coming back, I’m afraid.”

On Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return, Klopp added: “Long [time] eh? I still remember the situation where it happened in training. A normal challenge, one gets up and the other does not.

“Tough time for him, but the sun has been shining for him for a month or two because he’s been doing all the necessary rehab, and he has been on the pitch with the ball. Now he’s with the team, great for him, great for us.

“We cannot and will not rush it, but when he’s been long enough in normal team training, then of course he immediately becomes an option.”