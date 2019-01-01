Alisson: Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League & conceding silly goals makes me angry!

The Brazilian goalkeeper is hopeful that the Reds will be rewarded for their consistency with a first league title in 30 years come May

Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League this season, according to Alisson, who still sees room for improvement at Anfield despite a great start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side have raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the league after 13 fixtures, winning 12 and drawing one, with reigning champions Manchester City nine points off the pace in third.

The Reds hammered home their title ambitions with a 3-1 victory over City on November 10, and have since extended their unbeaten domestic record to 30 matches.

Liverpool will be expected to pick up another three points when they host Brighton on Saturday afternoon, before looking ahead to a Merseyside derby clash with Everton on Wednesday.

Alisson is confident that the Premier League crown will be heading to Anfield next year, which he feels will be a just reward for the "desire" and "heart" the team has shown during his time at the club.

"My aims are to win everything we play for," the Liverpool No.1 told Sky Sports.

"Every time we go on the pitch to play a cup game, a league game or a Champions League game, we will give everything to win.

"The desire of the people is important for us and we have the same desire to win the Premier League this season.

"It's something we try with our full heart to win because the people deserve it, the club deserves it and we deserve it also because of what we did last season and what we have done this season so far.

"But we need to keep going, keep playing to win every game and keep improving, that's an important thing, but we will try to win all the tournaments we play."

The Reds have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, with a few dramatic late winners thrown in after sub-par performances.

Alisson thinks its a "good sign" that Liverpool have been able to win ugly in recent weeks, but is eager to see improvements made defensively heading into a hectic festive period.

"I think we are playing the way that is necessary to win," he said. "I think we can improve and this is a good sign because we are winning and we are not playing our best. We are playing as best as we can but some things we know we can do better, like the clean sheets.

"In a defensive way, sometimes with the ball we can prepare better for the situations, but our mentality is our strong point and we are winning the games because of our strong mentality.

"For us, it's a matter of keeping the high level for 90-plus minutes. Sometimes in the game, in two or three moments, we just relax. Sometimes it's the quality of the opponent and you need to accept that, but we are working hard for the clean sheets.

"It's a goal that we have on the pitch but the most important thing is the three points and we are getting them. If we go now until the end winning and conceding, I'll be happy."

Alisson won the Premier League's Golden Glove award last term for registering 21 clean sheets, but isn't "too concerned" about winning the award for a second straight season as Liverpool strive to maintain their consistency.

He added: "I'm not too concerned with the Golden Glove, when I won it, I already said the most important thing is the main goal, the wins.

"When we concede silly goals, part of me is angry because sometimes you know you can do better, not just the team, I'm speaking for myself also. You are a little bit angry with that but we are doing well in the general perspective."