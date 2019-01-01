Alisson hails Liverpool star Firmino after Club World Cup heroics

The Brazilian scored in the 99th minute against Flamengo on Saturday to secure the title for his side

Alisson hailed the importance of Roberto Firmino to Liverpool after the forward's winning goal against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

Firmino netted two winners in as many games for the European champions at the tournament, which Liverpool won for the first time thanks to Saturday's 1-0 victory.

Liverpool needed extra time to get past Flamengo, with Firmino netting the only goal in the 99th minute.

The 28-year-old is often questioned due to his lack of goals – he has six this season – despite his vital contributions, but Brazil team-mate Alisson talked up his importance.

"We know and he knows how important he is for the team. And we value him a lot. I think he is one of the most important players for us," the goalkeeper said.

"He doesn't just score, but he assists too. He makes the team play from behind, he helps us a lot and makes a difference.

"We are really happy and I am really happy that he could score, it's important for a striker to score and I'm really happy for everybody and this title."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised Firmino for his goal, saying it was especially meaningful for a Brazilian to score the winner against a Brazilian side.

"I couldn't be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke about a lot about what this competition means to Brazil, to South American people and especially Brazilian people," Klopp said.

"And we have two Brazilians and he's one of them. It means the world to him and it helped us a lot. On top of that, it was a sensational goal, completely calm. You see the last goal helped obviously to bring these things back and I'm really, really delighted for him."

Liverpool won't have much time to celebrate, as they are back in action on Thursday when they have a top-of-the-table clash with Leicester City.

Klopp's men are 10 points clear of the second-place Foxes and have a game in hand in the Premier League, and will look to extend their advantage at the King Power Stadium.