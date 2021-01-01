Alisson, Fabinho and Mane all in contention for Liverpool return against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that new signing Ozan Kabak is available to make his Reds debut after receiving international clearance

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City, with Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Sadio Mane all set to return to action.

The trio missed the Reds' 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday, but Klopp expects to have all three in training on Friday. If there are no adverse effects then all would be in contention to face the Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday.

Fabinho has not featured since the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on January 24 due to a muscle issue, while Mane has missed the last two games after picking up a problem in the win at Tottenham.

"Sadio and Fab will be in parts of team training today," Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "Then we will see."

Alisson, meanwhile, missed the loss to Brighton due to illness but is expected to replace Caoimhin Kelleher in goal against City.

"Ali feels much better, good enough to have an individual session today," Klopp added.

The Reds boss also confirmed that new signing Ozan Kabak could be available to make his debut, having received international clearance following his loan move from Schalke on transfer deadline day.

"Great news," Klopp said. "With our situation we will see who can play, who cannot and who should not play again.

"In an ideal world you have a few weeks to work together on defensive things, organisation and all this stuff. Ben [Davies] and Ozan trained yesteday and had an analysis meeting where they were shown all the stuff we usually do, like a centre-half movie. Then today, proper session. Tomorrow, proper session, and we will see. I don't know yet [who will play]."

Liverpool go into the game seven points behind league leaders City, who also boast a game in hand. It is a stark contrast to last season, when Klopp's side were dominant as they romped to the Premier League title in stunning fashion.

Klopp, though, says his players will not be affected by the league table.

"You have to win football games," he said. "If you do that often enough then there comes a specific moment in the season where it's clear; now we go for it.

"In the last few seasons we were in that situation, but now we are not. Why should we think about it? We have to think about collecting enough points that in April and May it might happen again.

"It's not important. It's not what gets us up every morning and drives us throughout the day, being close to City or whoever is top of the table. We really try hard in a very tricky season, and we will continue trying, 100 per cent. Sunday is the next time we will try."