Alisson tipped by Barnes to top Clemence & Grobbelaar as 'Liverpool's best-ever goalkeeper'

The legendary former Reds midfielder believes the man currently filling the number one berth at Anfield will cement a place in club folklore

Alisson has signed a new long-term contract this summer and is capable of going on to top the efforts of club legends Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar by becoming "Liverpool's best-ever goalkeeper", says John Barnes.

The highly-rated Brazil international has committed to fresh terms that are due to keep him on Merseyside until 2027.

He is already a Champions League and Premier League title winner, with 131 total appearances for the Reds to his name, and has time on his side at the age of 28 to secure legendary status at Anfield.

What has been said?

Liverpool icon Barnes, speaking in association with BestofBets, told Goal when asked if Alisson can become a great: "I’d definitely say he can be up there with Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar as Liverpool's best-ever goalkeeper.

"However, if he leaves the club next year, then things would be different. At the end of the day, you judge people in terms of the legacy and what they leave behind and the impact they've had on the team at the end of their careers.

"Alisson has only been with Liverpool for two-and-a-half years and he's done fantastically well so if he stays and continues to play as well as he has to date, then I wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes Liverpool’s best-ever goalkeeper."

Is Alisson the best in the world?

The South American has offered no indication that he will be cutting short a productive spell at Liverpool, with his focus locked on getting Jurgen Klopp's side back on the trophy trail.

A clean sheet was collected in an opening-day victory over Norwich, with some smart late stops helping to secure that shut-out, and Barnes believes Alisson deserves to be held up as the best keeper on the planet.

"Yes - I’d definitely say so," added the former Reds midfielder.

Article continues below

"Of course Ederson at Manchester City is right up there too. But Alisson is a fantastic goalkeeper and apart from being great he also brings a much-needed calmness to the team and I think that we saw it when himself and [Virgil] van Dijk came to the club, how everything just settled down and calmed down.

"And we've seen even with Van Dijk playing, but when Alisson doesn't play, then maybe the belief isn't necessarily there. So I think that over the last three years, himself and Van Dijk have been the two most important signings. Yes, [Mohamed] Salah's been scoring goals, but the way he plays with those two has been fantastic."

Further reading