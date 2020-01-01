‘Ali’s back and will start against Onduparaka FC’ - Mutebi delivers KCCA FC injury updates

The Kassasiro Boys will host the Caterpillars for a second Premier League game on Tuesday after playing Bright Stars

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has given injury updates ahead of the Ugandan Premier League encounter against Onduparaka FC on Tuesday.

It will be another opportunity for KCCA to register a win against the Caterpillars after picking a 2-1 victory against Bright Stars in the opener.

Mutebi revealed Gift Ali is now fit and will start in the Tuesday game but another three stars, as well as the national U20 players, will not be part of the game.

“Gift Ali was injured but he is back now, is going to start and so largely, the team that represented us against Bright Stars is the team that is going to represent us again,” Mutebi told the club’s website.

“I need all of my starters fit and Ali is going to add more because he is very key in the whole play.

“Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, and John Revita, of course, are all injured and the ones who played for the U20 side are not available largely because they are not tested.”

Mutebi said they are ready for the Onduparaka encounter especially after the opening win which he says was key for their confidence.

“We were truly motivated by the win and you know when you start by winning it gives you confidence,” he added. “So, the players are very confident, have prepared very well and we are going to play very well.

“Onduparaka are not going to be easy but we have had a number over them but I think it is going to be a different Onduparaka altogether.

“We have had a number over them but we must fight and win beautifully.”

The experienced tactician, however, picked an issue with his players especially in how they faced Bright Stars on Thursday.

“The problem with our players has always been inconsistency,” he concluded.

“They play very well in the first half and can score up to five goals in that half and in the second half, they wrongly think it is all finished.

“We need to be consistent and score more goals. Consistency is still lacking but I believe they are going to solve that.”

Onduparaka were held to a 1-1 draw by Express FC in their respective opener.