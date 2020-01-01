Aliro: KCCA snap winger from Doves All-Stars

The winger is set to replace Okello who has moved to North Africa where he will play in the Algerian top-tier

Ugandan Premier League defending champions KCCA have sealed the services of striker Moses Aliro from Doves All-Stars.

The fleet-footed winger has been signed on a five-year deal to reportedly replace Allan Okello who was poached by AC Paradou of Algeria. The new signing is keen on helping the team continue performing well in the league.

"I am happy to be back here," the KCCA Soccer Academy graduate told the club's website after signing.

"I want to start again. The beauty is I know the players well and I played with most of them while in the KCCA academy. I want to work hard and make the fans, coaches happy and also show I deserve to don the shirt. I can’t wait to get started," Aliro concluded.

KCCA are currently placed in second position on the table after accumulating a total of 38 points in 18 matches played. The Taxmen have managed to get 12 wins, two draws and four losses.

Article continues below

The defending champions trail Vipers SC by four points; the latter have registered 13 wins, three draws and two losses.