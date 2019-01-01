Algeria’s Darfalou scores as SBV Vitesse silence ODIN '59

FC Hollywood at the Rhine are through to the Dutch Cup’s Round of 16 after strolling past the fourth tier side on Tuesday

SBV Vitesse defeated ODIN '59 4-0 in Tuesday’s Dutch Cup Second Round encounter with Oussama Darfalou among the scorers.

With Thomas Buitink giving the hosts a 24th minute lead, Darfalou made it two four minutes later after firing past goalkeeper Joost Meendering.

28' Goal Vitesse!



Eerst wordt een kopbal van Hájek van de lijn gehaald, niet veel later kopt Darfalou wel raak: 2-0#Vitesse #vitodi — Vitesse (@MijnVitesse) December 17, 2019

Patrick Vroegh and Tomas Hajek completed the win thanks to their strikes in the 30th and 40th minute respectively.

No goals were scored in the second-half at the GelreDome Arnhem and Joseph Oosting’s men booked a place in competition’s next round.

The striker was replaced in the 70th minute by Morocco's Oussama Tannane while Nigeria's Hilary Gong and Mali's Nouha Dicko were not listed for action.

🚂 💨 Op stoom na 45 minuten



🙌 Eerste officiële Vitesse-goal voor Patrick Vroegh &Tomáš Hájek#Vitesse #vitodi pic.twitter.com/bLMSCbhTyh — Vitesse (@MijnVitesse) December 17, 2019

Matches of the round of 16 will take place between 21 and 23 January 2020.

Darfalou is expected to feature for FC Hollywood at the Rhine when they visit VVV Venlo in Sunday’s Dutch topflight game.

Currently, they are eighth in the log with 27 points from 17 outings.