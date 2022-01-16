Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Algeria are out to redeem themselves following a false start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when they tackle Equatorial Guinea at Japoma Stadium on Sunday.

Following a 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone in their opening Group E match, it was not the best start for Algeria, who are the title-holders.

Now they face Equatorial Guinea who are the only team without a point in this group.

This is after Nzalang Nacional lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their first game of the tournament.

With Equatorial Guinea wounded from that defeat, they pose great danger to Algeria in this contest between two teams keen to find their feet in the campaign.

Game Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Date Sunday, January 16 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/ SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Coach Djamel Belmadi has a boost as AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is back after missing the match against Sierra Leone due to suspension.

The former Arsenal star was a regular during their triumphant campaign in Egypt and was also started all the six 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

His return will widen Belmadi’s options in the middle of the park.

Equatorial Guinea go into this match without injury or Covid-19 worries.

That is a plus for coach Juan Micha, whose side will be pressing for the first points of the campaign.

Match Preview

Algeria have gone for an impressive run of 35 games without defeat in all competitions and they will be keen to extend that record.

They are just two unbeaten games behind Italy’s world record.

To add to that run, the Desert Foxes have managed to keep clean sheets in their last three games and that would be a concern for the Equatorial Guinea attackers.

While Algeria have not conceded any goals in those three games, their Central African opponents have conceded four goals in their last five outings.

Article continues below

In those five games, Equatorial Guinea have won twice and shared the spoils as many times while suffering one defeat.

Sunday’s match will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.