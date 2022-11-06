Why was the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium evacuated during Real Madrid Castilla-Pontevedra clash?

In the 66th minute people in the stadium were warned over the loudspeaker to leave the calmly and cautiously. After a brief check of less than five minutes, fans and journalists re-entered and the match was resumed.
After allowing people to return, security at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium told reporters that a button had failed. They were unsure of the circumstances so they evacuated to check and make sure that there was nothing out of order. It ended up being a false alarm and everything was in perfect condition.
The stadium will later play host to the women's Clasico between fifth-placed Real Madrid and table-topping Barcelona.