Alfred Gomis: Collision with Moses Simon rules Dijon goalkeeper out for months

The Senegal international suffered the injury after a coming together with the Nantes forward in their Ligue 1 meeting on Saturday

Dijon have revealed goalkeeper Alfred Gomis will miss two to three months of action after injuring his right knee in the club’s Ligue 1 encounter with Nantes on Saturday.

The game at Stade Gaston Gerard ended 3-3, but the shot-stopper sustained the injury after a coming together with Nigerian forward Moses Simon on the half-hour mark.

Moses was substituted in the 43rd-minute, while Gomis stayed on till half-time, before Runar Alex Runarsson replaced him for the second-half.

The Africa Cup of Nations finalist with Senegal will now miss most of the 17th-placed club’s relegation run-in after the Reds revealed the extent of his injury on Monday.

“The MRI performed on Monday confirmed the initial diagnosis: it is indeed a rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament of the right knee,” a statement on Dijon’s website read.

“This injury should not require surgery. The Senegalese goalkeeper should be unavailable for a period of two to three months.

“The entire club wishes Alfred a good recovery and rapid rehabilitation.”

Gomis has played 19 times in the French top flight this season having joined from Serie A side SPAL in August 2019.

Dijon have picked up 25 points from 24 games and are just one point above 18th-placed Nimes who have 24 points.

The Reds host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, February 12 in the Coupe de France quarter-final, seeking a place in the final four of the competition.

Stephane Jobard’s side play Bordeaux in their next league match on Saturday, February 15, as they seek to end a run of two games without a win in Ligue 1.