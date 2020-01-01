Alexander-Arnold wants Liverpool captaincy & eager to match Ronaldo & Messi levels of ambition

The Anfield academy graduate is determined to become a leader for the Reds, while also becoming the go-to option in greatest Premier League XIs

Trent Alexander-Arnold has aired his ambition to become captain at Liverpool and wants to demonstrate the same levels of ambition as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 21 years of age, time is on the youngster’s side as he looks to continue to carve out a reputation as one of Europe's top right-backs.

He is, however, well on his way to becoming an on-field leader at Anfield and one of the finest exponents of his current position that the English top-flight has ever seen.

A Merseyside native has already played a leading role in Champions League and Premier League triumphs, with rapid progress made since stepping out of the Reds’ academy.

There will be no letting up from Alexander-Arnold, though, with a Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality being adopted in the pursuit of further glory.

“Becoming Liverpool captain eventually motives me every day,” Alexander-Arnold told The Telegraph.

“It is something I want to achieve. Obviously that will not be my decision, but if I did not manage that before the end of my career I would be disappointed. I have always thought about that.

“Whether it happens or not, I feel it is my job at Liverpool to lead by example. I always try to do that now – to be an example for the younger lads coming through.

“I feel as though I am part of a team where everyone is influential and helping each other. That is what captains do. They lead and drag the side through tough times, and motivate the players alongside them.

“If you look at Ronaldo and Messi, it is the same. You never see them relaxing. Ronaldo has won five Champions Leagues. If you asked him if he was happy with that, he would say, ‘A little bit, but I want another one’.

“As an athlete, it would be weird not to have that competitive nature. You need goals and ambitions.

“For the last two seasons, that ambition was to win the biggest trophy so far as Liverpool are concerned, which is the Premier League. Coming close last year was tough. Next season will be the same. It is a natural reaction for us as players to keep pushing to achieve what others have not done.”

It is, however, not just tangible success that drives Alexander-Arnold and fuels his ambition.

A move into midfield has been mooted for him at some stage, having provided a flurry of assists from the flanks, but he wants to eclipse the efforts of Manchester United legend Gary Neville before considering any positional change.

“I think about how I can go about becoming the best right-back the Premier League has ever seen,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“When everyone picks their best ever Premier League team, I want my name to be in their team and not his!”