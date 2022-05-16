'The sky is the limit!' - Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool legacy after completing medal collection with FA Cup triumph

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed his Liverpool medal collection at Wembley and then warned: “I want to go and win them all again.”

The England international became the youngest player ever to complete the full set of major club honours after Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

At 23, Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League, Champions League and both domestic cup competitions, as well as the European Super Cup and the Club World Championship.

What did Alexander-Arnold say after Liverpool’s win?

In Paris on May 28, he will play in his third Champions League final, and have the chance to add a seventh major trophy to his collection.

Reflecting on the Reds’ latest success, Alexander-Arnold told reporters: “It feels special to be honest.

“Growing up you never think you will win all these trophies. You see legendary players who do that and you think it is unbelievable.

"To be able to say I have done that at such a young age is a dream come true, and it is motivation to go on and carry on winning more trophies.

“Hopefully there are a lot more trophies to come. The motivation is to win them all again and keep winning and keep adding to the trophy cabinet.”

‘The sky is the limit’ for Alexander-Arnold

Asked how he would maintain his hunger having already scaled such incredible heights at a young age, Alexander-Arnold insisted motivation would not be an issue.

“Days like this help me,” he said. “I think it comes from within and thinking about what I want my legacy to be and where I think my potential is as a player.

“The sky is the limit really, so I want to carry on and push on and never be satisfied. I will keep my head down, try and win more trophies and hopefully at the end of my career I can be proud of what I have done.

“Five years ago if anyone had told me I would achieve what I have achieved I don’t know what I would have said to be honest. It has not gone too bad so far!

"It is very special and, hopefully, in five more years I am in an even better place than I am now. In five or ten years’ time we will hopefully be talking about bigger and better things.”

