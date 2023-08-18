Alessia Russo's having a party! Lionesses star planning big celebrations when England squad returns home after Women's World Cup final

If Sarina Wiegman's squad wins the Women's World Cup for the first time, England is certain to throw a massive celebration party.

WHAT HAPPENED? England striker Alessia Russo claims they want to party large when they get home if they are triumphant in Sunday's Women's World Cup final. There will be a big procession on the streets of London if Sarina Wiegman's side is successful in winning the competition for the first time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "People keep telling us that the support back home is amazing. We’re so grateful. Our fans mean a lot to us. "Obviously, we feel a little disconnected from it right now as all our focus is on the game. But hopefully, we can see them and celebrate with them when we get back."- Alessia Russo said.

"The support for women’s football is crazy at the moment. It’s so nice to see - and we’re so grateful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo is set to be included in the starting lineup against Spain following her pivotal goal in Wednesday's semi-final victory against co-hosts Australia. She was a member of the Lionesses team that secured the Euro 2022 title a mere 13 months ago. Russo is well-informed about the fervour surrounding the World Cup back in her home country. She appreciates the support and has committed to organizing a grand celebration if they manage to bring home the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will take on Spain on Sunday, August 20 at 11 am British Standard Time (BST) in the final of the Women's World Cup.