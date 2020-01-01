Kolarov signs Roma contract extension through to 2021

The 34-year-old left-back was due to become a free agent in the summer but the Giallorossi have taken steps to keep him on the books

Aleksandar Kolarov has agreed a contract extension with Roma that ties the defender to the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The experienced Serbia international had been due to become a free agent in June, but now looks set to spend a fourth season at Stadio Olimpico.

Kolarov, 34, moved to Roma from Manchester City for €5 million (£4m/$6m) in July 2017, having won two Premier League titles, two League Cup crowns and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad.

He has made 113 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions, racking up an impressive 17 goals and further 18 assists throughout that period, while he has also started all 18 matches in Serie A this term.

"I want to thank the club for this contract extension, it means a great deal to me," Kolarov said on Tuesday after the club announced fresh terms had been agreed.

"Even now I see it as another starting point. I intend to keep on improving and developing in order to contribute to the growth of this club.

“I want to keep improving - physically, technically, my shooting... everything. At my age fitness is key, and I feel good. I’m convinced I can still improve a bit every day.

“I’ve worked with a lot of coaches and I’m not just saying this because he’s here now: [Paulo] Fonseca is a coach that can do really well here, and I hope to win something here with him.”

“We are delighted to be able to announce this renewal,” club chief executive Guido Fienga added of retaining the services of a no-nonsense veteran.

“Aleksandar has always been the consummate professional, both on and off the pitch. With this renewal, we can continue to count on that contribution.”

Free-kick specialist Kolarov scored eight league goals last season and has added another five in 2019-20.

The left-back played 90 minutes as Roma lost 2-0 at home to Torino on Sunday, the result leaving Fonseca's side in fourth place.

The head coach will of course look to bounce back immediately with a win at home in their next clash, but with high-flying Serie A champions Juventus their visitors on Sunday, preparations will have to be perfect if they are to take points from Maurizio Sarri's Bianconeri outfit.