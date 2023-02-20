Alejandro Garnacho agrees new five-year contract with Man Utd that rewards status in Erik ten Hag’s squad

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester United that reflects his status in the Red Devils’ ranks.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were suggestions at one stage that the 18-year-old forward would not be penning an extension to terms at Old Trafford that are due to expire in 2024. That situation was said to have alerted the likes of Real Madrid to his potential availability.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN is, however, reporting that Garnacho has now verbally agreed terms through to 2028. There are a few minor points to be ironed out before the relevant paperwork is completed – which relate to image rights – but the highly-rated winger is ready to commit his future to Premier League heavyweights.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Garnacho’s new deal will see him handed a sizeable wage increase in recognition of the role that he now fills in Erik ten Hag’s squad. The contract will also include incremental salary boosts as the youngster takes on an ever more prominent role at United.

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho has taken in 25 appearances for United this season, with three goals recorded across Premier League and Europa League outings. He is considered to be a hot prospect and continues to compete for regular game time alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga.