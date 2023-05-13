Alejandro Garnacho's baby celebration: Man Utd star dedicates goal against Wolves to son Enzo, who is expected to be born soon

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho dedicated his goal against Wolves to his unborn son while his partner watched on at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho struck late on in the 2-0 win on Saturday. The 18-year-old celebrated by putting the ball under his jersey and sucking his thumb in a nod to his son. Garnacho announced on April 30 that he will soon be a father.

"I love football, I wait for you Enzo," he wrote on Instagram.

WHAT THEY SAID: His partner, Eva Garcia, who attended the match, commented on his Instagram post: "My love, Enzo and I love you so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho came off the bench for the last 10 minutes of the match against Wolves and went on to score his third Premier League goal of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho will hope to feature again when United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on May 20.