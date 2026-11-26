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Joao Felix appears set to remain in Saudi Arabia for the long term after Al-Nassr moved to activate a significant extension in his contract. Despite persistent links suggesting a potential return to Barcelona, the Portuguese international has reportedly given the green light to stay in Riyadh until 2029.

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Commitment to the Saudi project

Al-Nassr have moved decisively to secure the long-term future of Felix, informing the forward of their decision to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League through to 2029. During a recent high-level meeting between the club's sporting management and the player, the Riyadh-based outfit made it clear that they have no intention of selling the star or rescinding the extension clause in his current agreement. This development follows a period of heavy speculation regarding the 27-year-old’s next career move.

According to Arriyadiyah, The former Atletico Madrid man has reportedly welcomed the proposal with open arms, expressing his immense satisfaction with life in Saudi Arabia. Felix highlighted the positive environment at Al-Nassr as a primary reason for his resurgence, which recently earned him a recall to the Portuguese national team starting line-up. His comfort in the city of Riyadh and his strong relationship with the club hierarchy played a pivotal role in the swift negotiations that have now paved the way for his continued presence in the Middle East. Under the terms of this new arrangement, Felix is set to see his annual earnings jump significantly to approximately €12 million. The contract also includes performance-based bonuses tied to the club’s success in domestic and continental competitions.

Financial details and Chelsea payments

The extension also triggers further financial obligations related to his original transfer from the Premier League. Chelsea are set to receive an additional €20 million as part of the overall transfer valuation, with Al-Nassr scheduled to pay half of that outstanding amount during the upcoming summer transfer window. The total cost of the deal is expected to reach €50 million now that the two-year extension has been confirmed.

Previously, it was revealed that Al-Nassr held an automatic extension clause that could have been contested until the end of May. However, by reaching an early agreement with the player, the club has removed any uncertainty surrounding the June 1 deadline. Had the clause been rescinded, the total transfer value would have stood at just €30 million, but the club’s sporting department prioritized keeping the Portuguese playmaker over saving on the transfer fee.

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Barcelona return hopes dashed

For Barcelona, this development represents a definitive end to their hopes of reuniting with a player who enjoyed a productive loan spell at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 season. Felix had previously hinted at a desire to return to the elite level of European competition to challenge for the Champions League, even citing the path taken by Joao Cancelo as an inspiration for a potential second chance in Catalonia.

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The forward has never hidden his emotional connection to the Blaugrana, but the reality of his current situation suggests that a return is now a logistical and financial impossibility. With Al-Nassr holding all the cards and the player content with his current environment, Barca will likely have to look elsewhere to bolster their creative options.

A record-breaking impact in Riyadh

Since arriving at the club in July 2025, Felix has established himself as one of the most productive players in the Saudi Pro League. His statistics speak for themselves, with the forward racking up 34 goals and 28 assists in 63 appearances across all competitions. His latest outing came in the AFC Champions League Elite clash against Qatari side Al-Sadd on Tuesday, where he once again demonstrated why he is considered indispensable to the team's tactical setup.

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His debut campaign in the 2025-26 season was particularly historic, as he helped fire Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title. Felix was the creative engine of the side, finishing the season as the league's top assist provider with 13 decisive passes.