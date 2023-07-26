'I'm ready to unretire!' - Al-Hilal's world-record offer for Kylian Mbappe prompts hilarious reaction from Usain Bolt

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has joked he is "ready to unretire" after Al-Hilal's world-record offer for Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2018 World Cup winner is wanted by Saudi outfit Al-Hilal, who have made a €300 million (£258m/$332m) to Paris Saint-Germain. Moreover, they are ready to pay a massive €700m (£604m/$774m) salary to Mbappe. But the French forward is not interested in shifting base to Saudi Arabia and is instead willing to sit on the bench for the duration of the season at the Parc Des-Princes.

However, the staggering offer has shaken the entire sporting industry and after NBA legend Lebron James joked that he is ready to run like Forrest Gump to Saudi Arabia for that kind of money, Bolt has jumped on the bandwagon, writing on social media platform X: "I'm ready to unretire for this one year salary $776M 🤔"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo also made a plea to Al-Hilal to take him instead of Mbappe because he "looks like" the French international. While Mbappe quoted the tweet with several crying-laughing emojis, Al-Hilal welcomed Giannis' potential arrival - although only as a fan.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe remains firm on his decision to continue at PSG for the 2023-24 season and leave next summer as a free agent to join Real Madrid, where he will be entitled to a huge signing-on bonus. He is also set to receive a €60m (£52m/$66m) loyalty bonus if he is still a PSG player on August 1.

