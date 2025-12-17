Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets: Riyadh Derby dates, ticket prices & more

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are set to lock horns in what promises to be one of the most electrifying encounters of the Saudi Pro League season. On January 12, the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will transform into a cauldron of emotion as these two football giants battle for supremacy, bragging rights, and crucial title-race momentum.

Al-Hilal, often lauded as the most decorated club in Asia with a staggering 66 domestic and international titles, brings a legacy of consistent excellence. Their blue and white colours are synonymous with continental power.

Standing opposite them in yellow and blue, Al-Nassr, galvanised by global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, and Talisca, has dramatically reshaped the Saudi Pro League landscape, rising with renewed ambition under the international spotlight.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now, focusing on the most affordable options to ensure you don't miss out on this historic event.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr?

Date Name Location Tickets Mon January 12, 2026, 20:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Capital Derby Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets?

Given the monumental nature of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Capital Derby, tickets are in exceptionally high demand and are expected to sell out quickly, often weeks in advance.

For the best chance to secure your spot at the Kingdom Arena, official ticket marketplaces such as the Al-Hilal official website or the Saudi Pro League will be the primary point of purchase for many fans.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Hilal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for tickets from SAR269, and will give you an easy way into the match.

How much are Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets?

Ticket prices for the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Capital Derby can vary significantly based on factors such as seating location, demand, and the time of purchase.

As of the latest information, tickets on StubHub currently start from as low as SAR269, including all fees. This represents an incredible opportunity to witness one of football's most passionate rivalries without breaking the bank. However, prices can escalate dramatically for premium seats or hospitality packages.

To secure the best deal, especially the cheapest tickets, we advise purchasing them as soon as possible. The demand for this derby means that lower-priced tickets are often the first to go.

When are Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets released?

For an event of this magnitude, official club or league general sale dates are typically announced well in advance, and tickets often sell out almost immediately.

It is clear that tickets are already in high circulation on secondary marketplaces like StubHub. For fans looking to attend, the current window for purchasing tickets is through these verified resale platforms.

What to expect from Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr?

The Riyadh Derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr is one of the most intense fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, carrying major significance for both pride and league positioning.

Historically, Al-Hilal have often had the upper hand, but recent seasons have seen Al-Nassr close the gap, making the rivalry more balanced and unpredictable. Matches between these two sides are typically tight, physical, and tactically nuanced, with midfield control and defensive discipline playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Much of the attention will fall on the star power on display, particularly Al-Nassr’s attacking threat led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has consistently delivered in big moments. Al-Hilal counter with a deep, well-organized squad known for fluid passing, width, and clinical finishing.

Beyond the football, the derby is defined by its atmosphere and emotional intensity. A packed stadium, passionate supporters, and enormous media attention add pressure that often leads to dramatic moments.