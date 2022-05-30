Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Red Devils will strive to make history in the competition when they come up against the Red Castle in this year’s final in Morocco

On Monday, Al Ahly will target their third straight Caf Champions League trophy when they take on Wydad Casablanca in the 2021-22 final at Mohammed V Stadium.

Despite starting slowly in the competition this season, failing to score in three of their first four games (W1 D1 L2), the Red Devils reached the final after a 6-2 aggregate win against Algeria’s ES Setif.

Pitso Mosimane's side secured a 4-0 semi-final first-leg win at Al-Salam Stadium Cairo before travelling to Algiers for the return leg and managing a 2-2 draw at Stade du 5 Juillet.

Meanwhile, Wydad, who are the top-scoring team in the Champions League this season with 20 goals, booked their place in the final following a 4-2 aggregate result against Petro de Luanda of Angola.

The Moroccan giants won the first meeting 3-1 away at Estadio 11 de Novembro before returning home to claim a 1-1 draw in the return battle at Stade Mohammed V.

Game Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Date Monday, March 30, 2022 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

The Red Devils will miss the services of injured players Akram Tawfik, Amman Handy, and Mozambican forward Luis Miquisson, but will have Amr El-Sulya, Aliou Dieng, and Hamdy Fathi back from the treatment table for the final.

Despite the injury setbacks, Mosimane, who has put his eyes on leading the Egyptian giants to their third consecutive title and 11th overall, believes they have what it takes to make history in Morocco.

“It’s an honour, a privilege and it’s historical for our club to make a third cup final in a row because we have never made it,” the 57-year-old South Africa told CafOnline.

“Even though we had made a lot of cup finals but we had never made it three times in a row. As much as it is important for the history of the club, we are not really fixated in that; we are fixated on the match.

“Because what is the point of making the third final in a row and you don’t win it? Our mind is not on that, our mind is on winning the cup final. Of course, we acknowledge that we have made the third cup final in a row and it’s a big step because no team does that.”

Wydad coach Walid Regragui will be without injured Libyan forward Muaid Ellafi while Jalal Daoudi will face a late fitness test after picking up an injury in their recent league game.

Meanwhile, Zouhair El Moutaraji and Achraf Dari resumed training with the rest of the squad members and could be involved.

Match Preview

This will be the 11th meeting between the Red Devils and the Red Castle in the history of the competition, with the Egyptian side enjoying the upper hand, winning four to Wydad’s two victories (D4).

Al Ahly have won their last two matches against Wydad - both legs of their semi-final meeting in 2019-20 (2-0 and 3-1) and are looking to win three in a row against the Moroccan side for the first time in the competition.

The Red Devils will strive to become the first side to win the competition in three consecutive seasons, after beating Egyptian rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the 2019-20 final and South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, this will be Wydad’s third Champions League final in six seasons, after 2017 (winners) and 2018-19 (runners-up) and their fifth overall in the Champions League/Africa Cup of Champions Clubs (W2 L2), the most by a Moroccan side in the competition.

South African forward Percy Tau has been directly involved in eight goals (three goals, five assists), for Al Ahly more than any other player in the competition this campaign. The last player with more in a single campaign was Tresor Mputu in 2018-19 (9 - four goals, five assists for TP Mazembe).