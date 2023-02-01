Al Ahly vs Auckland City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Al Ahly vs Auckland City match on TV in the UK, US and India

Al Ahly take on Auckland City in the first round of the 2022 Club World Cup on Wednesday.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 15 Egyptian Premier League matches and are currently top of the table.

Auckland City are also amid a good run of form, winning their last five matches in all competitions. They would hope to go past the first round and make it to the last eight for the first time since 2014.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Al Ahly vs Auckland City date & kick-off time

Game: Al Ahly vs Auckland City Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

How to watch Al Ahly vs Auckland City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), Al Ahly vs Auckland City can be watched on Fox Sports 2 and streamed live on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+ and the FIFA YouTube channel.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2 Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App UK N/A FIFA+, FIFA YouTube India N/A FIFA+, FIFA YouTube

Al Ahly squad and team news

Marcel Koller will be without Karim Fouad, Akram Tawfik and Oufa Shobeir, who are all sidelined due to injuries.

New signing Ahmed Kendouci is likely to feature in the matchday squad and could make his debut for the Egyptian side.

Al Ahly predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwaly, Rabia, Maaloul; Afsha, Dieng, Fathi; El Shahat, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Position Players Goalkeepers El Shenawy, Lotfi, Alaa Defenders Abdelfattah, Metwalli, Rabia, Ibrahim, Ashraf, Abdelmonem, Maaloul, Hany Midfielders Fathy, Mano, Ateya, Dieng, El Solia, Afsha, Abdelkader, Fakhri, Koka, Kendouci Forwards Kahraba, Dhaoui. Sherif, Savio, Hussein, El Shahat, Mohamed, Tau, Khalil

Auckland City squad and team news

Auckland City do not have any major injury concerns ahead of their clash against Al Ahly. Forward Angus Kilkolly, who picked up an injury against Jeonbuk Motors in a friendly tie in January, has regained his fitness.

Auckland City predicted XI: Tracey; Murati, Mitchell, Boxall, Lobo; Den Heijer, Howieson, Garriga; Manickum; De Vries, Tade