Al Ahly to hold crunch contract talks with Mosimane

Al Ahly will, on Tuesday, resume contract talks with coach Pitso Mosimane whose current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Discussions were suspended in October amid reports that Mosimane was demanding a new three-year deal worth $200,000 per month.

The coach is reportedly on a $140,000 monthly salary and the reigning African champions are understood to be against a $60,000 pay rise.

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier, who is said to be close to club president Mahmoud El Khatib, confirmed the second round of talks.

“Al Ahly football company led by Yasin Mansour will be meeting with Mosimane on Tuesday to reach an agreement for a new contract,” said Shobier as per Kingfut.

“The club’s board of directors decided that the football company will be responsible for everything regarding the football team.”

In October, Mosimane was also reportedly pushing for a release clause that would pay him a one-year salary if he is sacked, but Al Ahly are happy with only a three-month salary safety net.

The two parties have now taken advantage of the Egyptian Premier League break to resume the contract talks.

But with Al Ahly having started the league campaign on a high note by recording six wins out of six games, Mosimane’s camp will sit at the table confident.

Contract talks also come two months before the Cairo giants participate at the Fifa Club World Cup.

“Mosimane wants to continue his successful run with Al Ahly, and the club wants the head coach to stay in his position as well,” Shobier added.

“Pitso fully trusts his wife who is also his agent to represent him in the meeting, and the most probable outcome is Mosimane’s contract renewal with a 15% or 20% salary increase.”

Since his arrival in Cairo at the beginning of October 2020, Mosimane has guided Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, a Caf Super Cup, an Egypt Premier League title and the Egyptian Cup.

He also led the Cairo giants to the Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal. However, Al Ahly surrendered last season's league crown to rivals Zamalek.