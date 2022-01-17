Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane feels “nothing is left” for him to win in Africa and believes he would be able to handle one of the top teams in Europe.

In less than two years at Al Ahly, Mosimane has swept almost every trophy on offer, including two Caf Champions League titles, the Caf Super Cup and the Egyptian Premier Soccer League crown.

He moved to Al Ahly from his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa where he won 11 major trophies, including the Caf Champions League.

But with opportunities to work in Europe slim for African coaches, Mosimane says, “So maybe I could get a job in MLS. then? There is nothing left for me to win in Africa.”

Mosimane also believes there is no big difference between African and European coaches who they usually meet in continental competitions.

“When the floors are level, when they are coaching teams with the same quality of player as us, we beat them,” said Mosimane.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach feels, however, they are being less recognised than their European counterparts.

The three finalists for the Fifa Best Men’s Coach in 2021 are Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola who is a Spaniard, Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel from Germany.

Even the seven-member shortlist had no coach from Africa or the Americas.

“It is as though it does not mean as much when you win in the competitions that do not generate the most money, that do not have the biggest audiences,” Mosimane said.

The ex-Bafana tactician has always been consistent in his views.

He recently tweeted questioning the omission of African players from global football awards.

“Unfortunately we [are] from the wrong continent. Have given up on Europe,” said Mosimane.

“If Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and others can win the Uefa Champions League, Premier League and Fifa Club World Cup and still not win any world or European Awards, who are we? Samuel Etoo and Raheem Sterling objected and voiced out, but who cares?”

Mosimane is set to lead Al Ahly at another Fifa Club World Cup next month where there is a possibility of facing European Champions Chelsea.

The Cairo giants settled for bronze last season in a tournament they met Bayern Munich and they continue bidding to be the first African side to win the Club World Cup.

“They [Bayern Munich] had beaten Barcelona, 8-2,” Mosimane said.

“I was worried. That was Barcelona with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. If they could do that to them, what would they do to us? Africa got a medal. The year before, it had not won a medal. That, to us, was a success.”