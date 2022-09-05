The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach parted ways with the club mutually after failing to defend his continental title in May

Pharco FC defender Ahmed Mody has claimed players at Al Ahly told him Pitso Mosimane was a mediocre coach.

The South African tactician left Al Ahly after losing in the final of the Caf Champions League against Wydad Casablanca. In his 21-month stint with the Egyptian side, Mosimane led them to three Champions League finals in a row and emerged as the winner in the 2020 and 2021 editions.

"Some of the Al Ahly players told me that Pitso Mosimane is a mediocre coach and only wins by luck. I supported his decision to leave the club," Mody told Al Hayat TV channel, as quoted by KingFut.

After parting ways with Mosimane, the African giants sought the services of Ricardo Soares. However, they were not able to wrestle the Egyptian Premier League title back from archrivals Zamalek.

Mody praised Zamalek’s head coach and said the team deserves to emerge as champions. They are now the league winners for two consecutive seasons.

"Zamalek deserved to win the league title. Jesualdo Ferreira is also a great coach and he has a good team," he added.

After conceding the second position to Pyramids FC, Al Ahly finished the season outside the top two for the first time since the 1991/92 season.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has always spoken highly of his tenure at Al Ahly and recently said he would accept offers that he considers an upgrade to his last post.

"Yes, offers are there, but it must be the right project, and yeah, I’m open even to national teams -why not? Because maybe the only thing I haven’t won on the continent is the Afcon. Let’s do the Afcon maybe," he said recently.

"You just don’t leave the team that you know you will go to the Champions League final with and you’ve done it three times in a row, that will take you to the World Cup, that will have you mix with the Bayern [Munich] and the Chelsea and all that. It’s another level."

"You don’t just leave that team and suddenly you go anywhere else – and then what’s in for you? You know what I’m trying to say?"