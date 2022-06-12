The experienced tactician made the statement after training to earn the highest coaching badge in Africa

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed Morocco is 20 years ahead of South Africa in terms of football development.

Mosimane’s claim comes a few days after Bafana Bafana were defeated 2-1 by the Atlas Lions in their Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game in Rabat.

Recently, Morocco’s giants, Wydad Casablanca, emerged as the Caf Champions League winners after beating Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the final.

"I’ve been there for the last three years. You will be amazed to see what this country has done, they have the biggest vision ever and you come to my country, I’m sorry we are 20 years behind Morocco. North Africa takes football very seriously," Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You know, football in North Africa, not to say anything about my country, but football in North Africa is totally different from South Africa."

The Premier Soccer League-winning coach explained the reasons that informed his comparison.

"Here football, there’s rugby and there’s cricket. In North Africa, it’s only football and politics and religion, of course," he discussed.

"The Moroccans are looking at this differently. They want their coaches in Europe, and in Europe, we can never have any excuses that we are not qualified.

"So, we have to be very careful Morocco is going in a different way. And they will lead Africa for years to come, they are strong and they are very aggressive, and you can see them."

Mosimane, and other high-ranking coaches were in Morocco for the Caf Pro License – the highest coaching certificate in Africa – training.

Aliou Cisse, the Afcon winner with Senegal, Florent Ibenge, who lifted the Confederation Cup, and Wydad Casablanca’s Hoalid Regragui were the other participants.

"Finishing our Pro License took three years, Covid-19 has disturbed us and all that," Mosimane concluded.

"Finally, Morocco will be the first country to have coaches who have the Caf Pro license, and hopefully, my country might be the next one to come and also have this license, so that our coaches can also have this Caf Pro License."

In the training, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was the only trainee from the Cosafa region.