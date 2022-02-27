Al Ahly's Mosimane hits back after being questioned over selecting Tau against Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has had to defend his decision to field Percy Tau during their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening.



The Egyptian football heavyweights succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Sundowns in the Caf Champions League Group A match at Cairo International Stadium with Thapelo Morena grabbing a late winning goal for the South African giants.



Tau was introduced by his South African counterpart, Mosimane prior to the start of the second-half and this was the former Club Brugge forward's first appearance for the reigning African champions since last month having recently recovered from an injury.



Mosimane was questioned by the media for playing Tau ahead of Luis Miquissone, who was an unused substitute against Sundowns despite having scored twice to inspire Al Ahly to a 4-0 win over Misr Lel Mekassa in the Egyptian Premier League match on Tuesday.



“It’s easy to say that, if Percy Tau scored the goal that I think is not offside you would not ask me why I put Percy Tau in,” Mosimane said on iDiski Times.



“If I didn’t put him in, you would ask me why you don’t play Percy Tau when you need a goal and you have a good player like Percy Tau on the bench.



“Hussein also scored and he was on the bench, but you’re right, it’s a fair question but it’s the life of a football coach – if you keep Tau on the bench and lose, you get asked why. If you play Percy and he scores."



Mosimane indicated that he is gradually introducing Miquissone to his side and that Tau got the nod ahead of the Mozambique international due to his experience with the Bafana Bafana star having been part of Sundowns' 2016 Caf Champions League title-winning team.



“Whichever situation I’ll get asked why you don’t have Miquissone, he’s coming up slowly. And in a game like this, you need experienced players," he added.



Tau and Miquissone are both in their debut seasons with Al Ahly having joined the 10-time African champions in August last year.